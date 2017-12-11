No respite from the cold as parts of Aberdeenshire drop to almost -12C

The North-east has been warned not to expect a respite from the cold weather today after parts of the region plunged to nearly -12C (10.4F) over the weekend.

Drivers have also been urged to exercise caution and only drive if necessary as the sub-zero conditions that descended on the region are expected to continue for the early part of this week.

Across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire the mercury rarely rose above freezing for the entire weekend.

In Braemar it was recorded as low as -11.9C (10.58F) on Saturday night into Sunday morning, with temperatures in Fyvie down to -8.6C (16.5F), Balmoral -9C (15.8F) and Inverbervie -5C (23F).

Aberdeen International Airport was also recorded as being -8C (17.6F).

A spokesman for the Met Office said while the North-east has not experienced some of the bad snow that has affected other parts of the UK, the cold temperatures – and ice that comes with it – were set to continue for the coming days.

He said: “It was very cold around parts of the North-east with Braemar recorded at -11.9C.

“It will continue to be well below freezing around the northern parts and around the hills.

“With the snow still on the ground around the North-east it will be difficult to get above freezing but in the city itself there might be a high of 2C.

“Showers are set to continue for the coming days but this will mainly be rain, but with the possibility of falling as snow in the hills.

“There is also the potential for frost to set in over the coming days which could cause ice to be severe in places.

“It is set to be much drier later in the week.”

Slow Down! Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 11 December 2017

A spokesman for Police Scotland urged drivers to be wary of road conditions.

He said: “We would ask drivers to use common sense when they are heading out on any journeys and to drive to the conditions of the road.

“Our other advice would be to only make a journey if absolutely necessary.”

Police also warned drivers to avoid certain roads due to the icy conditions.

The B979 Netherley to Stonehaven road, B9001 Rothienorman to Inverurie and A947 Banff to Aberdeen were all highlighted as being in poor condition.

Bad weather in other parts of the UK forced flights to be cancelled at Aberdeen International Airport yesterday.

Planes scheduled to arrive from Birmingham, Heathrow and Amsterdam were hit by cancellations throughout the day.

A spokeswoman for the airport said: “British Airways had cancelled three flights from Heathrow, while Flybe cancelled one flight to Birmingham. There is also one cancellation from Amsterdam.”