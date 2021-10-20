No reports of spiking by injection in Aberdeen, say police

There have been no reports of spiking by injection at venues in Aberdeen, according to the police.

A series of posts have been shared online about cases of spiking by injection in Scottish cities.

Police confirmed that they are currently investigating incidents in Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow that they do not believe are linked.

Following the reports, an online petition was launched for door searches at nightclubs to be a legal requirement.

An online campaign has also called for a boycott of nighttime venues, with organisers in Aberdeen planning a stay-at-home event for October 28.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in Scotland.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated.

“These do not appear to be linked.

“We take all reports seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking in any form to contact Police via 101.”