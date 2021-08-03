Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking News An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background, denoting a Breaking News story. Speech Bubble An icon of a solid speech bubble. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

‘No plans’ for congestion charge in Aberdeen despite reports

By Jamie Hall
03/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 03/08/2021, 11:50 am
Ryan Houghton said Aberdeen City Council will not be introducing a congestion charge.
Council chiefs have categorically denied they are planning to introduce any London-style congestion charge which would see drivers have to cough up £15 each time they drive into the city centre.

It was reported last weekend that Scotland’s seven main cities, including Aberdeen City Council, had submitted controversial proposals to the Scottish Government’s City Centres Recovery Taskforce.

The Mail on Sunday claimed drivers would be charged every time they drove into the city if the plans were approved – similar to London, where motorists pay a daily fee of £15.

It reported the congestion charge proposals had been lodged along with Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Stirling and Highland councils.

‘No intention’ of introducing charge

However, senior councillors in the Granite City have categorically denied there are plans for such a charge in the north-east.

“The administration has no intention of bringing forward any kind of charge,” said Councillor Ryan Houghton, convener of the local authority’s city growth and resources committee.

“We have made all our ambitions clear with the development of a low-emission zone and other transport strategy projects to improve air quality in the city.”

Mr Houghton also made clear the council has no intention of introducing a parking levy, where companies with 11 or more spaces would be required to pay £415 per space every year.

The seven councils are understood to have made a series of recommendations to the taskforce, although it is not yet known what these are.

The Scottish Government aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 and end the sale of diesel and petrol cars in the next decade.

‘Hammering motorists not right’

But north-east MSP Liam Kerr, who is the Scottish Conservatives’ net zero spokesman, warned more sanctions on car users may hurt city centre businesses.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr.

“Hammering motorists disproportionally at every turn is not the right approach to reach our climate targets,” he said.

“This may deter people from visiting our city and town centres, putting businesses at even greater financial risk.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We have received recommendations from local authorities which we will consider; we will listen to partners from the public sector, businesses and community and voluntary organisations as we make progress.”