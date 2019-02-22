Video: No obstacle for gung-ho Aberdeen schoolkids

Organisers of an inflatable obstacle course at a historic north-east castle have added a second date – so youngsters in the region can join in the fun.

Gung Ho! 5K is taking place at Castle Fraser on May 18, and now it will hold a 3K version of the course the day before.

The first Gung Ho! Active Schools Aberdeen, which was launched today, will see pupils take on huge inflatables, climbing walls and slides.

The launch saw the team behind Gung Ho! bring one of their inflatables, Maniac, to Tullos Primary School, which will take on the 3K on May 17.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Maniac is six metres high and 40 metres long, and takes as much air to inflate as 15 million footballs.

Thomas Rowley from the company said: “Last year, Castle Fraser was one of our biggest and busiest events and was a big success. When we put tickets on sale for this year we realised that several schools in the area had bought a large number of tickets and we didn’t understand why.

“Tullos had bought the most and I got in touch with them.

“We were told they were using Gung Ho as an incentive to get children who otherwise wouldn’t engage with existing exercise programmes at the school to drive their health and fitness.

“We thought this was fantastic and thought we could do something to help children get excited about getting active.

“This is for the children, for those who wouldn’t normally engage. We think once the children see the inflatables and how much fun they can have and they will want to take part.”

Thomas added: “All the schools in the north-east are invited to take part.”