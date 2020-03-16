No new positive coronavirus tests in north-east as Scottish figures rise to 171

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland has increased to 171.

In the latest figures for the country there are no new confirmed cases in the north-east, with the number of people with positive test results remaining at 12.

People across the region with suspected cases, and who are self-isolating, are not included in these figures as they are not being routinely tested.

Almost 4,900 have been tested across Scotland with 4,724 coming back negative.

Since the outbreak there has been one confirmed death, an “older person who had underlying health conditions” from the Lothian area.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board has the highest number of cases at 44, followed by Lothian with 29 and Lanarkshire with 20.

There have been a total of 1,543 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Monday, up from 1,372 at the same time on Sunday, the Department of Health said.

Officials said 44,105 people have been tested in the UK, of which 42,562 were confirmed negative and 1,543 were confirmed as positive.

