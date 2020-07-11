No new positive cases of coronavirus reported in north-east in the last 24 hours

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained at 1,429 while 30 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been seven new confirmed cases and there has been no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 297,302 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 278,962 tests were negative and 18,340 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 323 were being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,121 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,490.