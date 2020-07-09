No new positive cases of coronavirus detected in north-east

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained at 1,427 while 33 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been six new confirmed cases and there has been no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 289,646 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 271,331 tests were negative and 18,315 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 342 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care. There are a further six people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,116 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,490.