No new deaths in north-east as Covid cases rise by 20

Covid cases in the north-east have risen by 20 in the last 24 hours – but no deaths have been recorded, the latest figures show.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,560 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, seven were identified in Aberdeen City and a further seven in Aberdeenshire. Six new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 498 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 204,553, with the new cases representing 3.1% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,409, as 11 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 666 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 64 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 52 in the past day, with three fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,705,020 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,500,467 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 1,717,672 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 108,197 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.