No new Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland and no new cases in north-east

Scotland has not recorded any new coronavirus related deaths for four days.

New data, released by the Scottish Government, shows there has been no new coronavirus related deaths across the country since Thursday, however 5 new discoveries were confirmed overnight bringing the nation’s total to 18,241.

There have been no new cases in the north-east, with total number of people diagnosed with the virus in Grampian to 1,419.

As of midnight, 47 people from the region remained in hospital.

As of 2pm today 258,399 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus 240,158 confirmed negative

18,241 positive 2,482 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/6GIbXX7fmc — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 29, 2020

A total of 258,399 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UKG to date with results showing 240,158 tests were negative and 18,241 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 452 are being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are a further 5 people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,051 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.

As of 2pm today, Scotland’s death toll has remains at 2,482.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates:

