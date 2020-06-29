Show Links
No new Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland and no new cases in north-east

by Callum Main
29/06/2020, 2:05 pm
Scotland has not recorded any new coronavirus related deaths for four days.

New data, released by the Scottish Government, shows there has been no new coronavirus related deaths across the country since Thursday, however 5 new discoveries were confirmed overnight bringing the nation’s total to 18,241.

There have been no new cases in the north-east, with total number of people diagnosed with the virus in Grampian to 1,419.

As of midnight, 47 people from the region remained in hospital.

A total of 258,399 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UKG to date with results showing 240,158 tests were negative and 18,241 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 452 are being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are a further 5 people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,051 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.

As of 2pm today, Scotland’s death toll has remains at 2,482.

