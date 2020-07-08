No new Covid-19 deaths in north-east according to latest figures

For the first week since March there have been no deaths linked to Covid-19 in the north-east.

The latest figures, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) cover June 29 to July 5.

The deaths of 258 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 46% those occurring in care homes – 119 people.

There were 111 deaths recorded in hospitals, while 28 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there have been 122 deaths in Aberdeen, 116 in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Moray.

The numbers are different to those published every day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to July 5, with 4,173 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between June 28 and July 5, 17 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of 18 from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 2% of all deaths registered in week

27. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19

deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the tenth weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the disease.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over, 77%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “For the first time, we have produced additional analysis on deaths involving Covid-19 by ethnic group and the findings show that over the course of the pandemic to date, Covid-19 was a more common cause of death for people in the South Asian ethnic group, compared to people in the White ethnic group.

“Every death from this virus is a tragedy and these statistics represent the heartbreak of many families across the country who have lost loved ones.

“Understanding the impact of how the virus differs by ethnic group is vitally important, however, due to the low number of completed records for deaths involving Covid-19 in other minority ethnic groups, it is not possible to produce statistics for these groups. NRS will continue to play our part and work alongside Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Government to provide robust information to help us understand the progression and impact of the virus.”