No new coronavirus cases recorded in Grampian in the past 48 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 48 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained at 1,426 while 34 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been two new confirmed cases and there has been one new death registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 283,504 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 265,202 tests were negative and 18,302 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 376 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care. There are a further four people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,101 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,489.