No new coronavirus cases recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,426 while 37 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 4 new confirmed cases and there have been no new deaths registered in the past 48 hours.

A total of 281,741 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 263,441 tests were negative and 18,300 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 384 were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care. There are a further four people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,096 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,488.