No new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by four

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began remains at to 1,445 while 26 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been four new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 349,223 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 330,665 being confirmed negative while 18,558 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 264 were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,152 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.