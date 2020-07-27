No new coronavirus cases in the north-east

No new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Grampian, as the country’s total rose by three.

The Scottish Government’s latest daily figures show no new cases in the Grampian region, keeping the total number for the area at 1,445.

And across Scotland as a whole just four new cases have been confirmed since yesterday, bringing the total up to 18,554.

There are 26 hospital inpatients in Grampian confirmed as having Covid-19, down one from yesterday.

No new deaths linked to coronavirus in Scotland have been confirmed.