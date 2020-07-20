No new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by seven

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,440 while 30 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been seven new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 323,452 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 305,000 being confirmed negative while 18,452 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 299 were being treated in hospital, with 10 in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,146 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.