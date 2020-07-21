No new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 22

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 48 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,440 while 32 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 22 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 326,367 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 307,893 being confirmed negative while 18,474 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 303 were being treated in hospital, with 20 in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,153 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.