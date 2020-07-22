No new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 10

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 72 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,440 while 27 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 10 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 329,962 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 311,478 being confirmed negative while 18,484 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 295 were being treated in hospital, with 3 in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,143 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.