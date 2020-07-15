No new coronavirus cases in north-east and only five people test positive in Scotland

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,432 while 29 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been five new confirmed cases and there have been no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 308,046 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 289,673 tests were negative and 18,373 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 329 were being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,132 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,490.