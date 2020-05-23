No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in north-east

More than 2,260 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with no new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have remained at 1,223.

There are 70 people in hospital in the region, with less than five in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 2,261, up from 2,245 yesterday.

Around 99,932 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 15,041.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,865.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: