No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Grampian in past 24 hours

There have no confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

New figures from the Scottish Government show there have a further 21 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,603.

A total of 124,543 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 108,940 were confirmed negative.

Today’s update also shows a further six people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking Scotland’s death toll to 2,415.

Of the people who have tested positive, 646 were in hospital as of last night with 16 in intensive care. There are also four people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

A regional breakdown of the figures show there have been no new confirmed cases in the north-east since Friday’s update.

Grampian’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began remains at 1,284 while 62 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: