No new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

New figures from the Scottish Government show there have been a further 18 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,639.

A total of 127,204 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 111,565 were confirmed negative.

Today’s update also shows Scotland’s death toll remains the same at 2,415 with no recorded deaths for the second day in a row.

Of the people who have tested positive, 655 were in hospital as of last night with 16 in intensive care. There are also eight people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

A regional breakdown of the figures show there have been no new confirmed cases in the north-east since Sunday’s update.

Grampian’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began remains at 1,286 while 60 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: