No new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

New figures from the Scottish Government show there have been a further 27 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,709.

A total of 133,894 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 118,185 were confirmed negative.

Today’s update also shows Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,442, up by three from 2,439 on Thursday.

Of the people who have tested positive, 590 were in hospital as of last night with 15 in intensive care. There are also eight people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

Grampian’s total number of positive cases since the crisis has increased by one at 1,288 while 58 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

