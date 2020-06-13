No new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,288 while 56 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government show Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,447, up by five from 2,442 on Friday.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 24 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,730.

A total of 136,146 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 120,416 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 582 were in hospital as of last night with 13 in intensive care. There are also seven people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

