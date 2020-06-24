No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained at 1,413 while 47 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government, show Scotland’s death toll has increased by four to 2,480.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 9 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 18,191.

A total of 238,076 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs and the UK Government to date and of these, 219,885 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 489 were in hospital as of last night with 8 in intensive care. There are also 15 people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

