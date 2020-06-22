No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,412 while 42 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government, which now also include include those people tested at the UK governments Regional Testing Centres (RTC), show Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,470.

This additional data includes people who have been tested at drive-thru centre, mobile testing centres and those who have used home testing kits.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 14 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 18,170.

A total of 233,535 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs and the UK Government to date and of these, 215,365 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 515 were in hospital as of last night with 9 in intensive care. There are also six people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: