No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,410 while 48 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

New figures from the Scottish Government, which now also include include those people tested at the UK governments Regional Testing Centres (RTC), show Scotland’s death toll has increased by six to 2,470.

This additional data includes people who have been tested at drive-thru centre, mobile testing centres and those who have used home testing kits.

Today’s update also shows there have been a further 27 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 18,104.

A total of 137,638 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs and the UK Government to date and of these, 222,516 were confirmed negative.

Of the people who have tested positive, 528 were in hospital as of last night with 9 in intensive care. There are also 10 people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

