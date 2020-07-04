Two new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been two new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,425 while 39 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 11 new confirmed cases, and no patients who have test positive dying.

A total of 275,751 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 257,464 tests were negative and 18,287 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 429 were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are a further 14 people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,092 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained at 2,488.