No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in the past 24 hours

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,423 while 43 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 12 new confirmed cases, and one more person who has tested positive for the virus has died.

A total of 272,014 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 253,738 tests were negative and 18,276 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 422 were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are a further seven people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,088 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,488.