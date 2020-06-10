No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian in past 24 hours

There has been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

New figures from the Scottish Government show there have been a further 12 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,665.

A total of 130,104 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 114, 439 were confirmed negative.

Today’s update also shows Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,434, up by 12 from 2,422 on Tuesday.

Of the people who have tested positive, 623 were in hospital as of last night with 15 in intensive care. There are also three people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

Grampian’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained at 1,287 while 60 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: