No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Grampian for third time this month

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours – for the third time this month.

There were no new cases yesterday in the north-east, and there has been only nine new positive cases confirmed in the region since the start of June.

Yesterday, 1,287 positive tests were recorded across the region, compared with 1,278 on June 1.

No new cases were also recorded on June 4 and June 8.

Figures from the Scottish Government show there have been a further 12 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,665.

A total of 130,104 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 114,439 were confirmed negative.

The number of deaths has fallen for the sixth week in a row, with 89 deaths the lowest weekly total recorded since late March.

Scotland’s death toll increased to 2,434, up by 12 from 2,422 on Tuesday.

Leading microbiologist Professor Hugh Pennington gave the latest statistics a cautious welcome and admitted he would like to see more sustained progress being made to tackle the virus.

He said: “It is going in the right direction. It down to very, very small numbers. When they get down to these very low levels the numbers jiggle about a bit.

“This is good news to have zero but we want to really see is a week going by without any new cases.

“Then we’d be really confident that really isn’t any significant virus transmission.

“It is coming down and it might be coming down a little bit more slowly than anyone would like.

“If we get to zero for a whole week then we could be really very optimistic the level of the virus is very low indeed.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “It’s good news, but we still have a long way to go. It’s definitely going in the right direction.

“When people are testing positive they haven’t come into contact with many people, it shows people are following the rules in terms of not mixing with others.

“I think NHS Grampian have done a good job, as have the local health and social care partnerships in the north-east. They’ve done everything they have been asked to do.”

New figures released yesterday also showed the deaths of 245 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with less than half of those occurring in care homes

The figures by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 114 people have died in care homes in the region.

A further 105 deaths were recorded in hospitals, while 26 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there were 115 deaths in Aberdeen, 111 in Aberdeenshire and 19 in Moray.

Aberdeen’s death toll increased by five but there were no further deaths in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Meanwhile, more than 700 people have been traced across Scotland after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19, with fewer than two people traced on average for each confirmed case so far.

The First Minister said some “very initial” data published on Wednesday on NHS Scotland’s new Test and Protect system showed 681 cases were reported where an individual tested positive for Covid-19 between the day the system launched on May 28 and June 7.

Contact tracing has only been completed for 481 cases and will be “ongoing” in others, the first minister confirmed, with 741 contacts traced so far – at a rate of 1.5 people contact traced per person on average.

