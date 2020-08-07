No need to shield during Aberdeen lockdown, health bosses say

People in Aberdeen who were shielding earlier this year will not need to do during the local lockdown, health bosses have advised.

The Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership has given some answers to frequently asked questions relating to the new lockdown restrictions brought in by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this week.

All hospitality services were ordered to close in Aberdeen from 5pm on Wednesday until further notice, and a travel restriction of up to five miles unless travelling for school or work was again imposed.

Those living in Aberdeen are also asked not to meet other households indoors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Members of the public who had been shielding throughout lockdown were told that they no longer had to do so from August 1.

Although Aberdeen has re-entered some lockdown restrictions, those who were shielding will not be expected to do so again.

A statement from the health and social care partnership said: “We are not advising people to start shielding again. It is however important to consider the number of people you are in contact with, and be particularly vigilant about following public health guidance on physical distancing and hygiene measures.

“If you have been in contact with anyone who tests positive, you will have already been contacted through the test and protect service and should therefore be isolating.

“We know this might be a particularly anxious time for you if you were previously asked to shield. The clinical advice is that you do not need to shield. However, we are keeping the situation under constant review and will not hesitate to change our advice if we think we need to.”

Health bosses have encouraged people to always wear a face covering in shops and on public transport and clean hands regularly, as well as avoid crowded places and keep a two metre distance from those outside your household.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate and arrange to get tested so that anyone you have been in contact with can also be traced if needed.