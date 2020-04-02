No mountain rescue callouts as walkers follow coronavirus advice

Scottish Mountain Rescue reported zero callouts over the weekend.

All mountain rescue teams in Scotland were grounded with no rescue services required.

Team leader of Aberdeen Mountain Rescue, Stuart Warrender, said: “It’s not unusual that we don’t have anything over the weekend, but the fact that no team in Scotland had a call over the weekend is unusual.

“It’s good because it means people are taking heed of what the government has asked of them.

“I would hope that everyone continues to adhere to what is being asked of them.”

Scottish MR is the organisation that works nationally to support and represent the independent mountain rescue teams operating across Scotland.

In a statement online, the charity said: “We’d like to thank everyone for staying safe, staying local and keeping our Mountain Rescue Teams at home.”