No men in white vans are stealing dogs in Aberdeen say police

Police have confirmed tonight that a social media rumour about a white van stealing dogs in Aberdeen is false.

There have been numerous posts online about men in a white van attempting to steal dogs from gardens and following dog-walkers about.

However, police have now dismissed these claims as just rumours, with no dog thefts reported to them in the last few weeks.

In a statement posted online, north-east police state that they are aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding a white van in the Aberdeen area being involved in dog theft.

They confirmed it is just a rumour and several vans reported to them had been stopped and had no connection to any incidents.

In addition, they are not aware of any thefts of dogs with the areas that have been reported to the police.

A suspicious vehicle was reported to them in Portlethen yesterday but was only flagged due to Facebook and advice was given out.