No lockdown protests in city as ‘Aberdeen folk have more sense’

Two planned anti-lockdown protests didn’t take place over the weekend “because Aberdeen folk have more sense”.

Photographers from the Evening Express were at both of the events in the city, at Duthie Park and Hazlehead Park, with not a single protester seen at either location.

And Councillor Ian Yuill, who represents the Airyhall, Garthdee and Broomhill ward, said he was not surprised the planned mass gatherings did not materialise.

“I didn’t expect that many people would attend because Aberdeen folk have more sense, and I’m delighted that absolutely nobody at all turned up.

“Attending these events would have put people at risk beyond those foolish enough to actually attend.

“It would have risked their family members and anyone else they came into contact with.

“That would have diverted police and potentially others away from other important and necessary work.

“It would have also risked exposing police to infection.”

He added: “I think that in Aberdeen, like most of the rest of the country, people are being very responsible by and large and it’s in every single person’s interest that we all stick to the lockdown rules and that when we’re out and about we do stick to the social distancing requirements.”

It comes after officers strongly urged people in the north-east to “not take part” and continue to follow the Scottish Government’s guidance.

Elsewhere in Scotland around 30 people turned up for an event in Dundee with a protesters also attending an event in Glasgow.

We’re at about 30 people listening, eight members of the press, and four police officers. At least it’s a nice day. pic.twitter.com/2mGAJVK7Qj — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) May 16, 2020

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The vast majority of people listened to the clear guidance and did not attend these events.

“Where a small number of people attended gatherings in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, officers engaged with them and encouraged them to return home.

“Enforcement action was taken as a last resort and three warnings were issued to people at Queens Park in Glasgow, while at the Glasgow Green gathering, a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with a breach of the peace.

“He will appear at court at a later date.

“The Scottish Government’s guidance is clear – people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.”

In London around three dozen people have gathered in Hyde Park to protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

Standing close together near Speaker’s Corner, several held placards and banners including slogans like “freedom over fear” as police, including some on horseback, looked on.