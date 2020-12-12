No listed building status for Aberdeen John Lewis store

Listed building status for an Aberdeen department store has not been given – due to future development proposals.

The former Norco House building on George Street, which houses retailer John Lewis, was being considered for listed building status by Historic Environment Scotland.

Its two principal elevations on George Street and St Andrew Street both met the criteria for special architectural or historic interest and met Category-B listing.

However, in its decision, the charity decided not to list the John Lewis building, due to the development proposals for the site.

In August 2017, plans submitted by the Bon Accord Centre were conditionally approved, however, have not been brought forward.

The building was previously considered for listing in 2007, with the ribbed concrete exterior elevations found to be of special interest, but the building as a whole wasn’t considered to meet the criteria.

Despite this, a new request was received on April 10 2019.

In its assessment, Historic Environment Scotland’s report said: “The level of importance of the surviving principal elevations (of the former Norco House) is category B.

“Buildings listed at category B are defined as ‘buildings of special architectural or historic interest which are major representative examples of a period, style or type.

“Taking into account the level of later alteration to the building as a whole, if listed, category B is considered to be the most appropriate level of listing.

“The two principal elevations (to George Street and St Andrews Street) of the John Lewis department store (former Norco House) meet the criteria of special architectural or historic interest for the following reasons: for its design quality, with expressive and sculptural use of concrete making it an outstanding example of Brutalist architecture in Scotland and for its dominant presence within a tight urban commercial city centre context, both contrasting and harmonising with Aberdeen’s granite-building traditions.”

However, development proposals which include a glazed canopy over George Street are being considered as part of the proposed redevelopment of the area.

Historic Environment Scotland took into consideration the impact this may have on the character of the elevations as part of its assessment.

Head of Designations Elizabeth McCrone said: “An assessment using the selection guidance shows that the surviving two principal elevations (to George Street and to St Andrew Street) of John Lewis, Aberdeen (former Norco House department store) meet the criteria of special architectural or historic interest.

“Our assessment of Norco House found that the special architectural interest of the building is confined to the surviving two ribbed concrete and glazed elevations which form a striking Brutalist design. The interior of the building is not of special architectural or historic interest because of the level of later alteration, including the removal of significant parts of the original building.

“The decision is not to list the building because of development proposals.”