No let up on safety drive as transport bosses pledge to monitor dangerous A90 junction

The fight for improvements at a notorious accident blackspot in the north-east will continue, a campaigner has vowed, after transport bosses pledged to monitor the road.

Ellon and district councillor Gillian Owen had written to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson about issues surrounding the Toll of Birness in December.

Roads bosses say they are monitoring resurfacing work and traffic calming signs along the route to see the impact the measures have had.

After writing to Mr Matheson, Ms Owen has now received a reply from Transport Scotland project administrator Colin Kerr, recognising there are issues at the north-east junction.

Mr Kerr said the government body would need to look at accident data before making any improvements.

The letter also added Mr Matheson had no planned visits to the area.

Ms Owen said: “I am very pleased to get a positive response from Transport Scotland recognising the problems that exist at the Toll of Birness.

“I have been campaigning for many years for improvements to the whole A90 between Ellon and Peterhead, but this particular junction has been the scene of far too many accidents.

“I would have preferred, however, to see the Transport Secretary come to the north-east to see for himself just how hazardous this section of road can be.

“I will keep up the fight and won’t rest until we see significant improvements to the A90.”

Ms Owen has been campaigning for upgrades to the junction for several years through her “Why Stop at Ellon?” group.

Her aim is to eventually see the A90 dualled all the way to Peterhead.

In the letter, Mr Kerr said safety was a “priority” for the Scottish Government and it regularly liaised with Police Scotland.

He said: “Transport Scotland recognises the important role which the A90 north of Aberdeen plays in the local, regional and national transport network, connecting communities, businesses and supporting the local economy.

“We also recognise the concerns around the Toll of Birness junction.

“This location has previously been highlighted in our annual road safety review and Transport Scotland are currently monitoring the treatments, including vehicle activated signs and resurfacing, carried out as a result of this.

“It is essential that we use the personal injury accident evidence available to enable us to prioritise resources across the country.”

MP Colin Clark and Ms Owen also wrote to Transport Scotland with concerns regarding safety on a new stretch of the Aberdeen bypass.

The pair said schoolchildren were being put at risk because they had to cross the main A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road to reach a bus stop at Bridgend.

Mr Kerr responded: “I can advise the existing crossing point at Bridgend does not have street lighting and this is consistent with other road crossings in the area.

“Prior to bringing the new crossing into use, the pedestrian crossing at Bridgend was subject to an independent road safety audit, during which no suggestion was made that lighting should be considered.

“Now it is operational, the network will be subject to further audits and any necessary recommendations implemented.”