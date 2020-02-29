No laughing matter as Aberdeen comedy club at risk

An Aberdeen comedy club could shut its doors for good unless it can move to a new location, its owner said today.

Naz Hussain launched Breakneck Comedy on King Street in Aberdeen in November 2017 and the venue has since become a social hub for the city’s comedy fans.

But the businessman wants to aim even higher – and move the venue to Union Street so he can double the amount of staff to 24 and increase the number of events.

But he was warned that unless red tape can be overcome, the venue might have to shut down.

Mr Hussain said: “We’ve got a good venue at the moment and our customers love it.

“But it does lack some amenities, such as disabled toilets, wheelchair access and hot water and we are having to make do and mend on some occasions.

“We have found an excellent venue on the first floor above Burger King on Union Street which would solve all those problems.

“At the same time, our overheads would be reduced so we would be able to take on 12 more staff, hold more events and even branch out into events such as jazz nights.”

Mr Hussain said: “At the moment we’re doing well in that we have many charity nights planned and lots of different comedians playing, but we want to do even better.”

The businessman has asked Aberdeen City Council for permission to change the use of the unit on Union Street – at the junction with Dee Street – from office space to a licensed comedy club.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Hussain said: “The venue is ideal for what we want to do.

“There is disabled access and a lift.

“We get a lot of feedback from comedy fans with mobility issues who would love to attend our events but we can’t come because of the limitations at King Street.

“I would love to be able to welcome them in.

“For me, I can see a situation where, if we don’t get this change-of-use permission, we will run down the time on our existing rental agreement at the King Street venue and then stop doing comedy in Aberdeen.

“It may well be that we just stage events in Aberdeenshire, but not Aberdeen.

“This really is a case of life or death for the business.

“Union Street can really benefit from more businesses moving in so we can make it as vibrant as possible.

“The Music Hall is not too far away and there is definitely an appetite for cultural events in Aberdeen.”

According to the council’s website, one person has so far taken part in a formal consultation about the change-of-use application.

Andrew Balfour, from Kingswells, said on the council website: “A comedy club on Union Street would be a very welcome addition to a flagging area.”

The council is aiming to reach a decision by April 27.