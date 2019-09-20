No late night working for Aberdeen waste and recycling staff

Refuse workers in Aberdeen will not have their shifts changed following a consultation into the possibility of late-night collections.

Changes proposed by Aberdeen City Council could have seen staff working until just before 10pm, with additional lights fitted to vehicles and head torches issued to workers.

However, following a 12-week consultation, the council has confirmed there will be no changes to shift patterns.

Discussions had been ongoing aimed at finding a budget saving of £120,000, with staff and unions asked about changing shifts, as well as inviting suggestions for other savings.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council said: “As part of the consultation process, staff came forward with alternative operational suggestions for making efficiencies which can meet the target saving, and these include a number of ideas that cumulatively will reduce the operational costs of the service without impacting on working hours or any reduction in jobs.

“The changes include amalgamating some collection routes, reviewing other ways of working, and reviewing collection routes and seasonal resource requirements.”

A spokeswoman added: “We are pleased that staff engaged so positively and constructively and we thank them for that.

“We considered every suggestion that was presented and we believe this is the right outcome at this time.

“The service will continue to engage with staff.”