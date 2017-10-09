‘No job cuts’ pledge for North-east as Wood Group takeover deal finalised

The chief executive of Wood Group has said there will be no job losses following its £2.2 billion takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Chief executive Robin Watson said: “There will be no job losses locally as a result of doing this acquisition, That’s a really important point to make.”

Instead Mr Watson, who was brought-up in a fishing village on the west coast of Scotland, insisted by headquartering Wood in Aberdeen it sent a clear message that there is “life outside London”.