‘No job cuts’ pledge for North-east as Wood Group takeover deal finalised

by Reporter
09/10/2017, 9:30 am Updated: 09/10/2017, 11:29 am
The chief executive of Wood Group has said there will be no job losses following its £2.2 billion takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Chief executive Robin Watson said: “There will be no job losses locally as a result of doing this acquisition, That’s a really important point to make.”

Instead Mr Watson, who was brought-up in a fishing village on the west coast of Scotland, insisted by headquartering Wood in Aberdeen it sent a clear message that there is “life outside London”.

