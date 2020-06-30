No increase in north-east Covid-19 cases

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the north-east since Sunday, according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 1,419.

As of midnight, 45 people remain in the region’s hospitals.

However, three people who have tested positive for the virus have sadly died in the past 24 hours.

As of 2pm today, Scotland’s death toll is 2,485.

More than 26,000 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UKG to date with results showing 242,085 tests were negative and 18,251 were positive, an increase of just 10 on the previous day.

As of midnight a total of 450 are being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are a further 14 people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,061 inpatients have been discharged from hospital.