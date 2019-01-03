No Greggs vegan sausage rolls to be sold in Aberdeen

There’s disappointment in Aberdeen today as Greggs confirmed it isn’t stocking its new much-hyped vegan sausage roll in the city.

The bakery chain, which sells 1.5 million traditional sausage rolls per week, said the UK’s 3.5 million vegans will be able to enjoy a “next generation” version of its best-selling item.

However, none of Greggs stores in the north-east will be selling the new Quorn filled pastry.

Instead anyone looking to try the new plant-based product will have to travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

The decision has been met by disappointment by some social media users in Aberdeen.

greggs vegan sausage rolls aren’t being sold in aberdeen OR dundee ?? so nasty so rude — laura ⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@Iauraterry) January 2, 2019

the greggs vegan sausage roll isn’t coming 2 ANY stores in aberdeen everything is ruined — luce🥦 (@babyscrambles) January 2, 2019

THE VEGAN SAUSAGE ROLL IS NOT AVAILABLE IN ABERDEEN. THE VEGAN SAUSAGE ROLL IS NOT COMING TO ABERDEEN. THE GREGGS VEGAN SAUSAGE ROLL IS NOT GOING TO BE AVAILABLE TO BE EATEN BY ME IN ABERDEEN. — Jake Cox (@TheDudThe) January 3, 2019

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Our Vegan Sausage Roll is available in 950 shops. Before looking to roll it out further we are keen to gauge customer demand.”

The product launch to coincides with Veganuary, a campaign encouraging people to try vegan food for January and across the year.

And recent research from Waitrose found that a third (33.5%) of people now have meat-free or meat-reduced diets.

Many are dipping in and out of being meat eaters, the research found, with half of those who say they are vegan or vegetarian eating meat “at weekends”, “occasionally” or “on special occasions”.

Greggs vegan version has some “classic features” of the traditional sausage roll, according to Greggs, including 96 layers of puff pastry – but instead of meat the filling is made with Quorn.