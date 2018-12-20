‘No evidence’ wind turbines responsible for North Sea whale deaths

There is “no evidence” that wind turbines or manmade structures caused the death of North Sea sperm whales, according to a chief veterinary surgeon.

An international investigation found “no manmade trauma” was responsible for the death of 27 whales killed in 2016.

The report by Utrecht University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine concluded that the deaths “most probably occurred due to several complex environmental factors”, rather than one single cause.

According to the report, the 27 whales became stranded across five countries over a period of six weeks in early 2016, after entering the southern North Sea.