No deaths linked to Covid-19 reported in north-east in two weeks

There have been no deaths linked to Covid-19 in the north-east for a second week in a row, according to the last figures.

The data, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), cover from July 27 to August 2.

The deaths of 260 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 47% of those occurring in care homes – 121 people.

There were 111 deaths recorded in hospitals, while 28 were recorded at home or in non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there have been 123 deaths in Aberdeen, 117 in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Moray.

The numbers are different to those published every day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to August 2, with 4,208 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between July 26 and August 2, seven deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of one from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for less than 1% of all deaths registered in week 29. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19 deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the second lowest weekly total for deaths involving Covid-19 since the first death was recorded in March.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date involved people aged 75 or over, 77%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: ““Loss of life from this virus is tragic and every death represents loss and heartbreak for families throughout the country.

“Today’s figures show seven more deaths due to COVID-19, showing a similar level for three consecutive weeks. These figures are significantly lower than the peak week in mid- April when 661 COVID-19 related deaths were registered.

“Monitoring the progress of this virus is important and National Records of Scotland will continue to work with Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS) to understand it’s impact in Scotland.”