No deaths linked to Covid-19 reported in north-east in three weeks

There have been no deaths linked to Covid-19 in the north-east for a third week in a row, according to the last figures.

The data, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), cover from August 3 to August 9.

The deaths of 260 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 47% of those occurring in care homes – 121 people.

There were 111 deaths recorded in hospitals, while 28 were recorded at home or in non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there have been 123 deaths in Aberdeen, 117 in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Moray.

The numbers are different to those published every day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to August 9, with 4,213 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between August 3 and August 9, five deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of two from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for less than 1% of all deaths registered in week 32. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19 deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the second lowest weekly total for deaths involving Covid-19 since the first death was recorded in March.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date involved people aged 75 or over, 77%.