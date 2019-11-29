‘No criminality found’ following reports of suspicious behaviour near Aberdeen school

Officers have said there was no criminality found after investigating reports of suspicious behaviour near an Aberdeen school.

Police received calls of concern about a driver in a car in the vicinity of Woodside School on Tuesday and again earlier this morning.

However, after tracing the man involved, it was established that he was in the area for a legitimate reason, and there is no evidence of any criminality.

A statement by Police Scotland said: “Officers gave guidance to staff and parents and patrolled the area to provide reassurance to staff, pupils and parents while the investigation continued.

“We have now traced the man and established that he was in the area for a legitimate purpose. There is no evidence of any criminality.

“We would ask people not to post unsubstantiated information on social media, as well as personal information and images of the man which could put his safety at risk.”