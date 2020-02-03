‘No crime committed’ after woman found unconscious in Aberdeen

Police have said no crime was committed after a woman was found unconscious in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Pennan Road, Tillydrone, at just after 3pm on Saturday after receiving reports about concerns for the welfare of a woman.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for medical treatment and a police launched an investigation.

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight from Aberdeen Criminal Investigation Department said: “I can now confirm that our inquiries have been concluded and there is no evidence of any crime having been committed.

“The woman involved has now been released from hospital. I would like to thank the community for their assistance and patience throughout our investigation.”