No coronavirus deaths in Scotland as figures show two new cases in north-east

There have been no coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland with two new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures released today show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased from 1,284 to 1,286.

There are 60 people in hospital in the region.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland remains at 2,415.

Around 110,391 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 15,621.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,981.