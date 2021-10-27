No confirmed arrests after 15 spiking reports in Aberdeen pubs and clubs since September

The north-east’s police chief has revealed 15 people have reported being drugged in Aberdeen pubs and nightclubs since the beginning of September – as nationwide concern grows over a rise in spiking.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald did not directly answer when asked if any arrests had been made as a result – as officers were tasked with considering what more can be done to combat the issue in the Granite City.

Aberdeen’s top cop faced questions from councillors this morning, who were seeking reassurance and context amid reports criminals are now drugging their victims by injection.

Ch Supt Macdonald said, between September 1 and October 21, 15 suspected victims had made police reports.

Asked if anyone had been arrested, he said: “Inquiries are ongoing in relation to all 15 and these can be quite complex inquiries in relation to securing all the evidence and detailing exactly what has happened.

“But there is reassurance that we are well-versed on these incidents, and have a clear protocol and process we follow – if there is evidence and we can establish evidence of criminality, we will take action.

“Common themes, for context, include socialising, alcohol consumption and aspects of their condition physically and behaviourally that has led an individual to question what they have consumed.”

Aberdeen spiking not limited to nightclubs

The north-east police chief had made it clear that nightclubs were not the only place spiking had happened during that 51-day period – but moved to reassure councillors and the public that the city was a safe place at night.

“For me and from the public services, I think it is really important that we clearly get a message out in relation to public and individual safety and what people and groups can do,” he added.

“It is about raising awareness of potentially a trend and balancing the facts we have to not create hysteria or alarm.

“These types of inquiries can be quite complex, some have been reported to us some weeks after their occurrence and that makes investigation quite difficult.”

He detailed how officers worked with victims, their friends and venue staff during the investigation and highlighted the support that was offered to those who had been drugged while investigations continued.

Aberdeen spiking victims have been sharing their stories

Councillors had pressed for answers as a new wave of spiking reports, across the UK, came to light – with social media posts from Aberdeen victims showing suspected injection marks on their skin sparking fear in the north-east.

Last week, an Aberdeen University student, Emma, spoke in the media about her “black out” experience – after finding a puncture mark on her body after a night out in the city.

She added: “I just knew something wasn’t right.

“The rest of the day after, I couldn’t get out of my bed, I couldn’t stand up without feeling as if I was going to pass out.”

The student has now started a course of treatment to prevent her developing Hepatitis B – as she fears where else the needle might have been used.

But doctors said they could not test her to see what she might have been drugged with as she waited too long to go to A&E.

It is understood to be one of the 15 incidents police are investigating.

Another hit the headlines this weekend, as an Arbroath woman shared an image of a jab-mark after a night in an Aberdeen club.

What now? Aberdeen police and nightspots urged to do more on spiking

Senior Town House officials have now been tasked with writing to nightspots to push for further steps to be taken to protect anyone under the influence of excessive alcohol or drugs.

Meanwhile, Ch Supt Macdonald will bring back an in-depth report on spiking – by syringe or by drink – and place on public record the work officers are doing, alongside pubs and clubs, to ensure people’s safety.

It comes as safety campaigners, Girls Night In, urge all would-be punters to remain at home tomorrow night, Thursday October 28, boycotting night-time venues.

Organisers hope the protest, being observed in Aberdeen and in 12 other cities, will convince bosses to bring in CCTV at alcohol selling points, extra staff training and body and bag checks at their doors.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, who brought forward the questions at a meeting of the council’s public protection committee meeting, said: “I want to say Aberdeen is a safe city, it has felt safe throughout my time here compared to other places I have lived in the UK.

“It is important we have an atmosphere and reality that is safe, fear can spread quickly and it is important we have facts of what has actually been happening.

“I also want to put on record, and I know there will be strong consensus around this view, that Aberdeen, as a city, is not blaming victims here.

“It is not the fault of someone being spiked, this is a crime and should not be happening.

“I brought these questions forward to raise awareness as I have seen reports via images and news stories across the UK and indeed in Aberdeen, suggesting there has been spiking by injection.

“Police have been responding to this, I have read that, and I also want to commend the work of many establishments that have taken active measures already, with covers on their drinks and other things.

“I also want to put on record my thanks to groups like Reclaim These Streets and others, who I have seen in reports in The P&J and The Evening Express and others, who are standing up for young women and other people and bring groups together – for generally raising awareness.”