Aberdeen man goes five days without speaking to raise cash for charity

An Aberdeen man kept his vow of silence for five days – and raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Robert O’Donnell raised just under £500 for three organisations after trying to find new and different ways to raise cash.

The 38-year-old decided on a sponsored silence after being inspired by colleagues at NHS Grampian who have raised money for different causes.

Robert said the challenge was tough as friends and family would try to get him involved in conversations by making untrue comments on movies or on football – but he did not break his silence.

He said: “In the morning it was the most difficult because I would just forget and my wife would ask me something and I almost slipped.

“Some people would try to get me to speak by trying to get a rise out of me.

“They would confuse Star Wars and Star Trek on purpose, which really annoys me, or they would say an Aberdeen footballer was either better or worse than I would think they are.

“It was really difficult.

“Because I was at work, I had to use email a lot and if anyone asked me a question face-to-face, I would use technology so I would type something down and my phone would speak it out.

“After the five days it was a little bit odd speaking again, but it is back to normal now.”

Robert, who lives in Dyce with his wife Nicola, raised £488.23 which will be split between North East Sensory Services (Ness), a charity which helps people with sight loss, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and MS Society Scotland, which funds research and support for those affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars was launched in 2012 by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner, from Oldmeldrum, after the loss of their two-year-old daughter Kayleigh, who had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Robert, who works for the health board as a member of support staff, added: “I chose the charities because they all do really great work.

“There are so many people in Scotland who suffer from MS and people close to me have been diagnosed with it.

“I saw the story behind Kayleigh’s Wee Stars on the news once and I just thought to go through what they went through and now to help other families, it is really commendable.”