No action taken after racism claims at north-east football match

A sporting body is to take no action after allegations of racism were made during a north-east amateur football match.

The Evening Express reported last week that a complaint was made after a man from Ardallie FC was accused of making a racist comment to Peterhead United player Thammalak Buchan, pictured, before a game at Barclay Park, Peterhead, on April 7.

Thammalak, 19, said he was too shy to report the matter to police and so worked with club coach Graeme Arthur to file a complaint to the North East Scotland Football Association (NESFA).

After an investigation, NESFA found no evidence of wrongdoing and Peterhead FC appealed to the Scottish Welfare Football Association (SWFA), which has now held its own hearing.

According to Mr Arthur, SWFA supported NESFA’s decision and no action will be taken.

An SWFA spokesman said: “The panel that was appointed to hear the appeal has made a decision which has been communicated to all parties.

“The decision was made based on the evidence available. As with all decisions, there is the right to appeal to the judicial panel.”

Mr Arthur said: “There is no bad blood between the two teams and this isn’t something you ever see.

“I’ve been involved with Peterhead United for six years.

“In all the hundreds of games I’ve been involved in, this is the first time anything like this has happened.”

Mr Arthur suggested there will not be a further appeal.

He added: “Thammalak is happy to leave it with the decision the SWFA came with.”

It is understood the two football associations felt unable to take the matter further.

This is because they could not be certain who was being accused of making the comments.

Thammalak previously told the Evening Express he considered quitting Peterhead United after the alleged incident.

He said: “I felt intimidated. I wanted to walk away from football for good.

“Graeme has been great and my family has helped.

“But I can’t understand why this happened.”

A NESFA spokesman said: “We looked into it and took advice from SWFA.

“We found no evidence to support the allegations.

“An appeal has been made to the SWFA.”

The Evening Express contacted Ardallie FC about the SWFA decision but did not receive a response.